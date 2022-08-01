First Nations Greens senator Lidia Thorpe called a spade a spade in the Senate when she labelled Queen Elizabeth II a “coloniser” during her oath of allegiance. Legends only.

The proud DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara woman gave a Black Power salute as she walked towards the despatch box to take her oath.

“I, sovereign Lidia Thorpe, do solemnly and sincerely affirm and declare that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the colonising Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Thorpe said.

Did she bloody lie? I don’t think so.

Sovereignty never ceded. https://t.co/OowLrlUApy — Senator Lidia Thorpe (@SenatorThorpe) August 1, 2022

Other senators got their knickers in a knot, however. In a video posted by The Guardian, one senator can be heard saying: “You’re not a senator if you don’t do it properly.”

Senate President Sue Lines then told Senator Thorpe she was “required to recite the oath as printed on the card”.

Senator Thorpe took the oath again but with a delicious little twist.

“I, sovereign Lidia Thorpe, do solemnly and sincerely affirm and declare that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, her hairs and successors according to law,” she said.

Deliberately mispronouncing “heirs” as “hairs” has filled me with a unique sense of glee I didn’t know was possible. I simply adore it.

It’s 2022 and we’re swearing allegiance to a queen of another country. pic.twitter.com/hWbqERbtoa — Senator Lidia Thorpe (@SenatorThorpe) July 26, 2022

A distinct feeling of dread, melancholy and anger has also washed over me, however, thanks to the drongos of Twitter criticising the her actions. Seriously, search for Senator Thorpe’s name on the platform to see the foul vitriol being directed towards her.

I genuinely cannot inhabit the mental space of anyone criticising Senator Thorpe when she was being factual? The ways in which the monarchy has benefited from slavery and colonialism are well-established, including the fact they literally funded the transatlantic slave trade?

The colonisation of Australia has also had a devastating impact on many First Nations people across Australia, resulting in deadly massacres and dispossession — with its effects still being felt today.

Nothing but respect for Senator Thorpe calling out the monarchy. It’s a fkn brave thing to do in parliament.