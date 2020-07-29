A Melbourne conspiracy theorist – yep, the same one who gained notoriety last week for refusing to comply with authorities at a COVID-19 checkpoint – has been arrested today in pretty wild fashion.

At around 1.55pm, Eve Black was stopped at a Carlton checkpoint and refused to cooperate with police questions once again.

“Upon being intercepted, she was asked to provide her name and address which she refused to do. Police then directed her to produce her driver’s licence and explain her reason for travel, which she also refused to comply with,” Victoria Police said.

“This led to police arresting her.”

“During the arrest, police were forced to break the woman’s car window as she refused to speak to them, wind down her window, or step out of the vehicle.”

Black was detained, charged with a number of offences – including failure to comply with COVID-19 regulations – and ultimately released, 9NEWS reports.

Black originally hit the headlines last week after she refused to answer a policeman’s questions at a checkpoint regarding her reason for travelling. In the now-deleted footage, which she’d shared on her Facebook, she referred to COVID-19 as a “SCAMdemic”.

“This was a selfish and childish act,” Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent had stated, following the emergence of the footage. “It was ridiculous, it was unnecessary.”