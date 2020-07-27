It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a hungry king enjoying a socially-distant picnic atop a tree!

If you catch me staring blankly into the abyss this week, it’s because I’m thinking about this wondrous being who was captured living his best life at the very peak of a mammoth tree.

Facebook user Dai Barrow posted the video to social media last week, taken during a trip to Royal Victoria Park in Bath, England.

“What the fuck if he doing up there?” Barrow can be heard saying. “And how did he get up there?

The footage, which Barrow aptly-captioned “Social distancing at its finest!”, has since been picked up by UK media, subsequently leaving many viewers with a lot of questions, including, but not limited to:

How long has this man been in that position?

How long did it take him to climb up there?

Is this something he does often?

Does he ever fear that those tiny, frail branches will snap?

How can I apply to be his friend?

“I would guess he was 50-60ft off the ground,” Barrow told Somerset Live.

Check out the glorious footage below. And to the man nonchalantly eating a meal many metres about the ground, I hope you’re having a great day.