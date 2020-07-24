Thanks for signing up!

A Victorian woman has been slammed by authorities and the internet alike after her public defiance against authorities at a COVID-19 checkpoint.

In the now-viral footage, Eve Black, a self-proclaimed conspiracy theorist, can be seen refusing to answer a policeman’s questions regarding her reason for travelling.

After throwing out a couple of lines she read from a sheet of paper – “Have I disturbed the peace today?”, “Have I committed a crime?” – Black was ultimately waved through the checkpoint without answering the questions.

“Fucking yes,” she then celebrates to camera. “Oh my God. I feel so good.”

Black shared the now deleted-footage on her Facebook on Thursday, referring to the pandemic as a “SCAMdemic”.

CHECKPOINT STUNT SLAMMED AS 'CHILDISH': Victorian woman slammed by police who plan to issue her with fine.

She’s since been touted as “selfish” by police.

“I’m sure she’ll be looking forward to a knock on the door from Victoria Police members,” Police Minister Lisa Neville said.

Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent also condemned the woman’s actions: “Our members are out there all day and all night working incredibly hard to keep our community safe,”

“This was a selfish and childish act… it was ridiculous, it was unnecessary.”

“If that woman lived in that area or had a good reason to be in that area, she would be allowed through,” he continued. “If not, she’s breaking the law.”

Wayne Swan took to the Today Show this morning to voice his own discontent towards Black’s blatant disregard for the public’s health.

“It makes me angry watching that. I mean, it’s dumb and disrespectful. And at the end she says she feels good… Well, she won’t feel too good in ICU.’

Nugent has said authorities will chase her down to see if she broke lockdown travel restrictions. In which case, she could expect a hefty fine of up to $1652.

Meanwhile, 300 new cases have been recorded in Victoria in the past 24 hours, with the death toll rising to a total 56.