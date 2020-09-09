With massive spans of the US west coast battling ungodly wildfires – all of which have been exacerbated by record-breaking extreme heat and wind – images from towns in the firing line have been slowly filtering onto social media. And the picture they paint is not only horrific, but gut-wrenchingly familiar for thousands of Australians who experienced eerily similar scenes just a handful of months ago.

On Monday, fires in the Washington state scorched some 330,000 acres. That amount, recorded in a single day, is more than the total amount burned in each of the 12 previous annual fire seasons.

Down in Oregon, fires and smoke have cast eerie red hues across towns in the US state, turning skies dark in the middle of the day and conjuring up images we here in Australia last saw in late December during the horrific bushfires that ravaged the Victorian town of Mallacoota in the East Gippsland region.

Skies in the towns of Salem and Stayton, south of Portland, as well as Depoe Bay on the state’s Pacific shoreline, took on a scarily familiar shade at midday on what should otherwise have been a sunny – if not scorchingly hot – summer’s day.

This photo is from Salem today. It was taken at noon. With absolutely NO FILTER. #OregonFires pic.twitter.com/vckrxCDXqB — Ref. Odie Brown ???????????????? (@odie1kenodi) September 8, 2020

#OregonFires Enchanted Forest in Salem Oregon looks downright Apocalyptic today. pic.twitter.com/DzgaJzuoFo — Jesse (@UglyBoyJ2) September 8, 2020

It's noon in Stayton OR and things are looking absolutely unreal. Currently getting ready to leave once they send out a level 3 alert. #oregon #OregonFires pic.twitter.com/J9EPUGFaqC — Jordan Millett (@JelloJordan02) September 8, 2020

Took these all around 10am today on the Oregon Coast, absolutely no filter #OregonFires pic.twitter.com/JIfoSbYUed — Emily (@thisemily1) September 9, 2020

The city of Eugene is currently experiencing the worst air quality of any place on the planet, thanks to thick blankets of smoke drifting over the region. Data suggests the air quality in the area is as high as 829 in certain parts of the city, which is considered to be extremely hazardous.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is the highest on the whole planet in Eugene, OR right now. It is toxic, thick smoke inside and outside. Whole towns have been burned to the ground. And it's happening so fast. It is overwhelming. #OregonFires pic.twitter.com/M2R9TgiCuN — Jennifer French (@jennkfrench) September 9, 2020

There are numerous fires currently burning across the US states of Oregon, Washington, and California, fuelled by a sizzling heat wave that has routinely broken records; temperatures nudging 50 degrees celsius were recorded in several areas of Los Angeles County on Monday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed that fires in his state have so far burned 2.3 million acres of land this year. At the same time last year, that number was 118,000.