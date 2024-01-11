1 In 10 Young People Have Used An Unapproved Weight Loss Drug, According To An Alarming Study

One in ten young people have used an unapproved weight loss drug at some point in their life, researchers at an Australian university have found.

Researchers from Monash University in Melbourne combined Australian data with data from New Zealand and the United States, and found that a remarkably high number of teenagers have used a non-prescription weight loss product at least once in their lives.

The analysis combined the results of more than 90 studies and about 604,000 participants, and found that the use of weight loss products occurred at high levels in all adolescents, but especially in girls. Researches warned that such products are considered to be “ineffective for weight loss” and can have “harmful long term health consequences”.

“Diet pills were the weight-loss product used most frequently by adolescents, followed by laxatives and diuretics,” they said.

“Given the individual and public health issues associated with adolescent use of nonprescription weight-loss products, interventions are urgently required to prevent and regulate use of weight-loss products in this population.”

The researchers found that low self-esteem, parental influence to lose weight and media influences were top causes for taking the drugs.

“This is concerning because of the mental and physical health risks associated with the use of these medical products that are not indicated for weight loss but are often used as weight-loss products,” they said.

“This emphasises the need for increased regulation and restriction to be placed on nonprescription weight-loss products, especially for individuals 18 years or younger.”

The researchers say that given the long term health problems, including unhealthy weight gain in adulthood, further work is needed in order to protect vulnerable young people.

