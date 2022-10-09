The most unlucky bloke in Manchester, England had to chase an Uber refund of £35,000 (AUD $61,014) after the destination address was somehow set to “Australia”. Poor bugger, not even a business class flight costs that much!

At age 22, Oliver Kaplan would’ve probably preferred to save up for a car, a mortgage or even a holiday. But when he woke up the next day after booking a ride home on the Uber app, he copped a nasty shock.

“Everything seemed normal. The driver arrived, I got in the Uber and he took me exactly where I was meant to be going,” the trainee chef said as per the Manchester Evening News.

“It was a 15-minute journey, tops. And the bill was said to be between £10 and £11 (AUD $17-19), charged to my debit card.

“But when I woke up hungover the next morning, the last thing I expected was a charge of over £35,000!”

I cannot even begin to imagine the panic attack that seeing a 60 grand charge would cause. If it were me, all my hair would’ve immediately turned grey.

Luckily, Oliver kept a cool head and politely asked for an Uber refund instead of giving stick to the customer service department. Manners maketh man!

“I’m still wondering how the location was even set to Australia in the first place, seeing as it is the other side of the globe,” he admitted.

“Thankfully they were really good about it and made it [the refund] right straight away. But it was a stressful half an hour to say the least.”

We both love and hate to see it.

Not gonna lie, this fella is an absolute trooper for battling through it and maintaining his calm throughout this ordeal.

If he makes enough dosh as a chef, perhaps he actually CAN come to Australia one day.

Hopefully he makes the journey by plane and not Uber.

That is, unless Uber planes or Uber submarines are a thing by then. We can dream!

Until then, may all your mistakenly-ordered rides get an Uber refund.