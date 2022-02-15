Eternal problematic fave Trisha Paytas has revealed they’re pregnant with husband Moses Hacmon in a new YouTube video posted on Tuesday morning.

Trisha opened the 15-minute video by excitedly exclaiming they’re pregnant as they held a positive pregnancy test up to the camera. It was something they said they never thought they’d be doing in a video anytime soon.

They said they’d been told in “more ways than one” that they’re up the duff, before showing multiple different brands off pee sticks all confirming the news.

Trisha said they’re in absolute disbelief and shock that they were able to conceive with their husband, because they were told for years they would have issues falling pregnant after a bout of chlamydia that was undiagnosed for a long time.

“If you’ve followed me for a while, you’d know that for the past eight years I’ve been infertile,” they said.

“I’ve been told that multiple times. The first time I ever went to a doctor for this at 25 [they] told me I was never going to have kids. Another doctor was like ‘IVF is going to be your best route because your tubes are just too scarred up’.”

They said they’d had a hysterosalpingography (HSG) test completed twice before to see whether their fallopian tubes were blocked, and both were unsuccessful. But soon after their last HSG test in late December — and not long after their wedding — they fell pregnant.

READ MORE Eternal Probbo Fave Trisha Paytas Walked Her Wedding Aisle To A Fkn My Chemical Romance Song

Trisha said they actually found out just before they went on their honeymoon to the Maldives in January, which made their trip turn into an impromptu babymoon instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Paytas 2 (@trishapaytasbackup)

Trisha Paytas said they’d known they were pregnant for “a few weeks” when they filmed the video. But they had hit the nine-week mark when the video was published on February 14. Later in the video, they said they’re due in September so mark that one down in your diaries, fam.

The couple shared their first ultrasounds in an announcement post on Instagram on Tuesday. It included a video of the moment they heard the baby’s heartbeat for the first time.

Finally letting everyone know we are pregnant feels amazing. It’s like reliving the excitement we had when first finding out in January! We have a Sept due date for everyone asking ????☺️ thank u so much for all the love ❤️ it feels so surreal ???????? — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) February 14, 2022

Congrats Mum and Dad. My God, I can’t wait for all the chaotic baby content that’s going to come out of the next nine months.