YouTube star and problematic meme queen Trisha Paytas has revealed the name of her first daughter and I am shocked but not exactly surprised. Honestly, the more I think about the name the more I reckon it’s kind of a slay. It’s giving future celebrity. Jesus 2.0.

Introducing Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, daughter of Trisha Paytas — who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns — and photographer Moses Hacmon.

She has arrived. Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon born 09.14.22 at 8.9 lbs and 21 1/2” 💕🙏🏼🥹 pic.twitter.com/56aChFZSRC — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 15, 2022

Honestly, Malibu Paytas-Hacmon isn’t even that wild of a name. I’ve seen stranger things come from the minds of celebrities.

Keep in mind that Paytas was also born in California so maybe they just have an affinity for the state?

Then again I have no idea how Paytas’ mind works. Many people have tried to understand her but it always ends in the realisation that she’s a very problematic and very troubled person.

Trisha Paytas telling her doctor the baby's name: pic.twitter.com/6RD2CH0eFZ — Rebecca Ann Leeman Lookalike, Phaedra Phaedra (@PhadedPhaedra) September 15, 2022

Days before Trisha Paytas gave birth, they cleared up rumours that Queen Elizabeth II would reincarnate as their child and, you guessed it, be called Elizabeth. Yes, you can add that to a list of sentences that would give a Victorian child a brain aneurysm.

“I’m still VERY much pregnant and have NOT given birth,” they wrote on Instagram.

“The internet is a weird place. I don’t know how any of those rumours started or why?”

trisha paytas didn’t just name her daughter malibu barbie pic.twitter.com/CqRoL1EVTi — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) September 15, 2022

Can you imagine telling ol’ Liz at her coronation in 1953 that some 69 years later, she’d be the butt of a meme that also involves a self-confessed troll who films themselves whispering and scratching crystals? Oh, to be a fly on the wall.

Paytas announced her pregnancy on Valentine’s Day this year, which TBH is a cute and romantic day to do it. What better way to celebrate February 14 than by telling the world your husband successfully nutted in you?

Welcome to the world, Malibu Barbie. I’ll be praying for you.