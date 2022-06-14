In good news for both Socceroos and Tony Armstrong fans, the ABC News Breakfast sports presenter went balls to the wall on live television this morning after watching the team qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Did you think we were lying? There was not a humble “woo-hoo” or a dainty “yay” to be heard, nay seen. If Tony were Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries, Julie Andrews would have fainted at such a display. But not us; the sheer thrill and his full body, visceral reaction has rejuvenated our souls, cleared our skin and extended our life expectancies.

Australia’s husband was doing a live cross from Melbourne’s Federation Square, where the intercontinental playoff between the Socceroos and Peru was being shown on the big screen.

I just want one day in my whole life with Tony Armstrong energy. Just one. https://t.co/0NGgpzn75H — ArtsmanagementKim (@Kimartsmanager) June 13, 2022

To start, Tony’s commentary was normal, yet gorgeous. It’s what you would expect from a sports presenter but because it came out of his mouth, one could easily mistake it as gospel.

We knew something hot was cooking when Tony let out an impassioned roar when Awer Mabil scored a goal and threw the broadcast back to Michael Rowland and Lisa Millar.

“Sorry… sorry, I forgot I was on TV there,” Tony said.

King, please: never apologise for speaking your truths.

Michael and Lisa cut to footage from Peru, which showed soccer fans anxiously watching the final moments of the match.

And then we heard it: one big, bold and beautiful cry from the people’s prince.

Pandemonium broke loose. Tony started screaming and jumping. He ran into a crowd of Socceroos stans, his arms flapping in all directions and his mum’s scarf — which a fan accidentally nicked — bouncing with a mind of its own. You can call off the search party FYI, the people’s prince and his scarf were reunited.

#mumsscarf is secured. Thanks for the lovely messages, might’ve lost the plot a bit this morning. Go the @Socceroos



I’m up for a Logie this weekend, it’d be cool if you voted for me at the link here!https://t.co/LTjmuqhhw7 pic.twitter.com/ZM4bU79Xs5 — Tony Armstrong (@Tonaaayy_) June 14, 2022

“How good is this?!” he asked a fan.

The fan simply howled, grabbed the camera with two hands and gave it a smooch.

When an Australian national sporting team’s done something good on the world stage and Tony Armstrong’s gone viral before 8am you know Australia is in for a good, wholesome day. Enjoy it people ❤️🇦🇺 — Rudi Edsall (@RudiEdsall) June 13, 2022

Playing in November will mark the Socceroos’ fifth-straight World Cup finals appearance, so they’re no strangers to the big leagues.

But seeing as they’ve never taken out the trophy, they’re going to need a crowd full of Tonys to get them over the line in Qatar.