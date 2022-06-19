Sweet Tony Armstrong has just won his first Logie award and I speak for the entirety of Australia when I say: carn!!!!!!!!!!!

Pretty much every single Aussie fingie and toe was crossed for Tony to nab the Graham Kennedy Award for most popular new talent. He’s only just bloody gone and done it.

READ MORE Shut Up And Watch Tony Armstrong Lose His Shit After The Socceroos Qualified For The World Cup

In his speech, he held his Logie high, pointed to ABC news director Justin Stevens and said “Contract negotiations, mate…we’re on!” A king who knows his worth.

He then went on to thank “the old cheese, me mum.”

“She’s done everything for me, she’s a superstar, I wouldn’t be up here without her…please give her a clap, she’ll love it back home.”

BRB, crying.

Tony made headlines across the world last week as he celebrated the Socceroos qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a passionate display live on air.

Unfortunately for us his on-air Logie celebrations were more restrained, but the night is still young. There’s plenty of celebration yet to be had.

And of course, the internet very much agrees with his Logie win. As they should.

From his live cross after Italy beating England to him chasing down his mums scarf and everything in between. He’s just a top bloke. — Tony D (@tonymdolan) June 19, 2022

Tony Armstrong. One of the loosest units on Australian television. #logies2022 #tvweeklogies — Angry Angry Middle Aged Man (@AAMAM180) June 19, 2022

Good on ya, Tony.