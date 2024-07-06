Tony Armstrong & Rona Glynn-McDonald Just Did Their First, Very Cheeky Tell-All Interview

After going public with their relationship at the end of 2023, and teasing the interview with a spicy cover shoot on Friday, Aussie power couple Tony Armstrong and Rona Glynn-McDonald have sat down with Stellar in their first tell-all chat.

“I was ready for the death threats,” Rona responded when asked about the public’s response to their hard launch at the NGV Gala.

“I was really nervous in the lead-up. Given the way people speak about Tony as “Australia’s husband” or “everyone’s boyfriend”.”

Wowee!

We certainly don’t know who could’ve referred to Tony as “Australia’s husband”.

It definitely wasn’t PEDESTRIAN.TV after the ABC sports reporter uttered the words “bulging dick” on live TV.

We also definitely didn’t refer to him as “Australia’s husband” after he went balls to the wall celebrating after watching the Socceroos qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the initial apprehension, Rona declared there’d definitely been a massive upside to making their relo public.

“I was just really proud to share a glimpse of our love and how much we care for each other and the positive response was overwhelming,” she told Stellar.

“I think straight away, like half an hour later, some people were writing up articles saying I had great hair. I’d never thought of myself as someone with great hair but they were giving me slogans and saying really lovely things.”

It’s true. She DOES have great hair.

The final thing the couple addressed in the interview was the all-important couple name.

“A good friend of mine, her stepdaughters had a name … They wanted it to be “Rony”, and then I think another party wanted it to be “Tona”,” said Rona.

“I’ve got nothing. We’ll go with Rony for now,” added Tony.

One thing’s for sure: this pair is going from strength to strength.

Tony Armstrong is nominated for the top gong, the Gold Logie, at this year’s awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, Rona Glynn-McDonald is the CEO of the First Nations NGO Common Ground, while also moonlighting as a teacher, a nurse and a DJ.

If you’re after the complete goss drop, you can read the full interview here.

Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images for NGV.