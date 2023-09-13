Twitter is Tearing Millionaire Knob Tim Gurner A New One After He Said Tradies Don’t Work

It seems that once you get to a certain degree of richness you suddenly become incapable of not having the poorest takes possible on the peasant working class, as proved again by property developer Tim Gurner at a property summit for the Financial Review today.

“I think the problem we’ve had is people decided they didn’t want to work so much anymore, through COVID, and that has had a massive issue on productivity,” began the millionaire, still holding a smidgeon of respectability before opening his mouth again and losing it all by saying: “Tradies have definitely pulled back on productivity. They have been paid a lot to do not too much in the last few years, and we need to see that change.”

Gurner then coughed a little, and opened his eyes in horror after realising what a knob he sounded like.

Just kidding, of course he didn’t! He had more to say about how to keep the classes in order.

“We need to see unemployment rise – unemployment has to jump 40-50 per cent in my view,” he stated, presumably expecting Darth Vader’s theme music was going to accompany him.

He continued: “We need to see pain in the economy. We need to remind people that they work for the employer, not the other way around.” Good plan Tim! I’m gonna employ you as Head Manager Of Shutting TF Up.

Thankfully the internet came to the rescue, providing all the spiciest roasts on the property developer’s (who is worth $900million) comments, including requests for him to go first when it came to unemployment.

Some users took the opportunity to call for a power-to-the-people blanket ban of workers serving Tim Gurner, just to see if it jogs his memory about who is really dependant on who.

However nobody put it as well as the legendary Jo Dyer, who summed up everyone’s thoughts in five mere words:

In case you thought Tim Gurner’s ignorance sounded familiar, a reminder that he is the same bright economic mind who famously blamed the consumption of avocado toast for why the younger generation are not able to afford houses back in 2017. He’s also the same genius who claimed to be self-made after receiving nothing but a small loan of $180,000.

All the money in the world and you still can’t afford a brain. Maybe if he lays off the smashed avo he’ll afford one soon.



Image Source: Gurner Group.

