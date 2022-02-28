PEDESTRIAN.TV and Tennis Australia have partnered up to get you to dust off that racquet and get out onto the court.

It’s game time, players. If you’ve been on the fence about getting back into tennis, take this as your sign. Whether you’ve been on the hunt for a wholesome new hobby, feeling the itch to pick up a racquet again for the first time since childhood, or recently watched the Australian Open and low-key thought to yourself ‘I could do that’, now is the time to give it a whirl. You have a chance to score a tennis kit that’ll give you just the kickstart you need to get back on the court.

WIN: Tell Us Who Yr Fave Tennis Player Is & You Could Win A Tennis Kit On Us

Thanks to our pals over at Tennis Australia, you have the chance to cop a killer tennis kit to help you jump back into your tennis journey. One lucky winner will score free court hire at their local club, a $600 Rebel Sport gift voucher so you’re dressed in the right gear and a Nike training duffel bag. But the real cherry on top? A $300 UberEats gift voucher for that big ol’ post-match feed.

All you have to do to be in the running for the ultimate tennis kit is tell us, in 25 words or less, who your favourite tennis player is and why. Perhaps you’re a Maria Sharapova stan? Or love sweet Rafael Nadal? Personally, I jumped fraudulently straight onto that Ash Barty bandwagon after her historic Aussie Open win with the enthusiasm of someone who has been a supporter for years.

Whether you win or lose the comp, it’s still a ripper sport to get back into. You can play as easy or hard as you like, get out into that sweet, sweet sunshine and hiring a court takes less than five mins online at play.tennis.com.au.

Have a geez at the competition T&Cs in the entry form above and good luck, mates. May you grunt and shriek your way to the top of your local tennis club ladder!