PEDESTRIAN.TV and Tennis Australia have partnered up to get you to dust off that racquet and head out onto the court.

Summer is one big slosh-fest. Between rooftop cocktails, boozy parties and arvo beers, the constant alc-fuelled catch ups can start to take their toll. And it gets to a point, usually somewhere after New Year’s when resolutions start to settle in, that you think about reigning it in to have some booze-free fun.

If you’ve hit your limit with drinking this summer, are dabbling with a dry month or ditching alcohol entirely, it’s a good time to have some other activities on standby. If your default is always to hang out at the pub, give that liver a bloody break and try one of these fun lil’ ideas.

1. Go Kayaking

A break from the bevvies means you can finally make the most of your mornings instead of waking up at 12pm with a half-eaten kebab in your bed. For a fun change of pace, start the day paddling with your buddies on the water and watch as the sun comes out. You’ll be getting a good arm workout going and probably need to refuel with some brekkie after, so there’s perks all ’round. Plus, your bowels won’t be screaming from the kebab. That’s something.

2. Hire a tennis court

Tennis is a ball. It’s also the ultimate booze-free summer sesh because playing tennis after a cold one sounds like a recipe for disaster (clean up on court four!). If you’re feeling rusty because the only tennis you’ve played in the last 10 years was on a Nintendo Wii, don’t worry. It doesn’t have to be the Aus Open – just whack it back and forth and see how long you can rally for. You’ll be soaking up the sun, catching up with pals and having a good ol’ time, all while you exercise.

It’s really easy and cheap to hire a court, too. Just head to play.tennis.com.au to find one close by and book away.

READ MORE Tennis GOAT Dylan Alcott Announced He’s Retiring From The Court After The 2022 Aus Open

3. Head to a pool hall

Pool normally goes hand-in-hand with the pub experience, but it doesn’t have to. If you’re having a booze hiatus and would prefer to avoid the local watering holes, head to a dedicated pool hall to have a hit instead. Some aren’t licensed which takes away all temptation but either way, you’re surrounded by the ~serious~ players instead of the drunken fools, so the focus will be on the game. It’s a good one to keep in mind for those summer days when lil’ miss La Nina comes rolling in or it’s too hot to be outside. And bonus, you won’t have to fight to the death for the next game at the only pool table in the venue.

4. Watch a movie outside

If you usually spend a summer evening sipping on a cocktail, curb the craving by going to the movies instead. Slurp down a frozen coke and savour the balmy evenings by going to an outdoor cinema or drive-in. Don’t forget to bring some extra dosh for a large popcorn and a choc-top, too. While the prices can be *ahem* a goddamn robbery, an $8 bucket of popcorn is still cheaper than a night on the piss.

So, next time your mate suggests meeting for a drink, hit them with one of these booze-free summer activities instead. You’ll be giving your body a break but also shaking your usual routine up!