Sydney has been witness to some fucking wild scenes at the hands of Mother Nature today, with the storm looking unlikely to subside anytime soon.

At 5PM, the NSW Bureau of Meteorology reported that Sydney had already seen 90.6mm of rain since 9AM this morning, with 110km/h gusts of wind being recorded at Fort Denison. There have also been reports of flooding, abnormally high tides and train delays, while multiple inbound commercial flights were reportedly halted. According to electricity distribution company Ausgrid, over “77,000 customers are without power across Sydney, Central Coast & Newcastle”.

#sydneyweather is so severe that Sydney airport air traffic control has parked 5 inbound commercial flights in holding pattern out in the Tasman Sea to wait for a break #SydneyStorm #planespotting pic.twitter.com/6JMBI5FOnr — Michael W (@mpwoodhead) February 9, 2020

Check out some of the wildest scenes captured by Sydney-siders today.

White water on Cup and Saucer Creek where it enters the Cooks River at Canterbury. Underneath that turbulence is a council boom gate attempting to catch the fast food packaging before it enters the river! #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/zmS2aKtUk5 — Tim the Enchanter (@JurdTim) February 8, 2020

Massive wave overtopping happening at Fairy Bower #Sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/2kyBoiDTUc — Mitchell Harley (@DocHarleyMD) February 8, 2020

READ MORE Welp, Byron Bay Is Underwater After Being Pummelled By Its Heaviest Rain In 46 Years

“It’s just … I don’t know … drizzling!” pic.twitter.com/HxYqzeKCAY — Michael Koziol (@michaelkoziol) February 9, 2020

Look we got water views now, so I assume that puts us up in the millionaire’s club. I’ll be off to pick up our family yacht club membership tomorrow. #sydneyweather #sydneyrain pic.twitter.com/bV37rseJpf — Bec Haddad (@BecHaddad) February 9, 2020

It’ll be a wet night ahead for us Sydney folk, so try your best to stay indoors, and to avoid travelling through the flood warning areas. I’d recommend using this opportunity to jump into bed and catch up on Cheer, The Circle or Love Island (in other words, what I’ve already been doing every night of 2020). For the latest warnings, head on over to the New South Wales Bureau of Meteorology’s warning summary page here.