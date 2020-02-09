Sydney has been witness to some fucking wild scenes at the hands of Mother Nature today, with the storm looking unlikely to subside anytime soon.
At 5PM, the NSW Bureau of Meteorology reported that Sydney had already seen 90.6mm of rain since 9AM this morning, with 110km/h gusts of wind being recorded at Fort Denison. There have also been reports of flooding, abnormally high tides and train delays, while multiple inbound commercial flights were reportedly halted. According to electricity distribution company Ausgrid, over “77,000 customers are without power across Sydney, Central Coast & Newcastle”.
#sydneyweather is so severe that Sydney airport air traffic control has parked 5 inbound commercial flights in holding pattern out in the Tasman Sea to wait for a break #SydneyStorm #planespotting pic.twitter.com/6JMBI5FOnr
— Michael W (@mpwoodhead) February 9, 2020
Check out some of the wildest scenes captured by Sydney-siders today.
Incredible weather across Sydney. Upside down waterfalls at #Kurnell. #sydney #SydneyStorm #sydneyweather #weather pic.twitter.com/rrAQAfz5K2
— Anthony Clark (@AnthonyClarkAU) February 8, 2020
White water on Cup and Saucer Creek where it enters the Cooks River at Canterbury. Underneath that turbulence is a council boom gate attempting to catch the fast food packaging before it enters the river! #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/zmS2aKtUk5
— Tim the Enchanter (@JurdTim) February 8, 2020
Massive wave overtopping happening at Fairy Bower #Sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/2kyBoiDTUc
— Mitchell Harley (@DocHarleyMD) February 8, 2020
Guessing this will be the next @T7SydneyTrains service alert: “due to flooding on the line, a replacement submarine service is being organised” ???? ???? #SydneyStorm #SydneyTrains @TrainsInfo @sydolympicpark pic.twitter.com/EoQU8IYRY4
— Matthew Edwards (@medwards87) February 9, 2020
“It’s just … I don’t know … drizzling!” pic.twitter.com/HxYqzeKCAY
— Michael Koziol (@michaelkoziol) February 9, 2020
Look we got water views now, so I assume that puts us up in the millionaire’s club. I’ll be off to pick up our family yacht club membership tomorrow. #sydneyweather #sydneyrain pic.twitter.com/bV37rseJpf
— Bec Haddad (@BecHaddad) February 9, 2020
Pacific Highway looking increasingly like a canal this afternoon #sydneyweather #sydneyrain #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/mhevkPO452
— Naveen Razik (@naveenjrazik) February 9, 2020
Sydney CBD.. #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/5q5LxGuA4K
— OnurK (@OnurKog) February 9, 2020
Kids living it up in Narrabeen #sydneyrain #SydneyStorm #narrabeen #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/elEGCFWBVl
— Jacqui Kirk (@jacquikdkirk) February 9, 2020
SYDNEY RAIN | Tree down on Danks St Waterloo earlier this morning #sydneystorm #sydneyweather #sydneyrain pic.twitter.com/4V9qqTTeFB
— Ricardo Gonçalves (@BUSINESSricardo) February 9, 2020
It’ll be a wet night ahead for us Sydney folk, so try your best to stay indoors, and to avoid travelling through the flood warning areas. I’d recommend using this opportunity to jump into bed and catch up on Cheer, The Circle or Love Island (in other words, what I’ve already been doing every night of 2020). For the latest warnings, head on over to the New South Wales Bureau of Meteorology’s warning summary page here.Image: Twitter / @DocHarleyMD & @BecHaddad