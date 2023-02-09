Folks in NSW copped a shitload of rain and wind on Thursday, prompting dozen of flood rescues, evacuations, flight delays and even a car being swept out towards the ocean. Just your typical storm, really.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a bunch of warnings for “very dangerous thunderstorms” for parts of Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong throughout the arvo, but these were cancelled at about 9pm.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains for the Central Coast, including Batemans Bay, Moruya Heads and Narooma.

Per the ABC, the wild downpour hit Wollongong and Shellharbour around midday and resulted in the State Emergency Service copping more than 600 calls for help.

All up, the SES said it carried out 31 rescues across the Illawarra and Greater Sydney areas.

“There were a number of flood rescues in Unanderra where people drove into flooded water,” SES Southern Zone Deputy Commander Sharon Fox told the publication.

“There were a couple of occasions where schools needed assistance with getting children out.

“They weren’t necessarily life-threatening but there was certainly a large amount of water that inundated some of the school areas.”

A bloody terrifying video shared to Facebook showed an empty car in Stanwell Park bobbing through floodwaters, making a beeline for the ocean.

Other footage shared to Twitter showed that Sydney had copped an absolute pelting, with cars either hooning it through floodwaters (which is not a safe idea, let it be known) or getting bogged down, pipes bursting and workers at a poor ol’ Woolies having to literally sweep water out of the store with a broom.

Sydney, NSW impacted by major flooding after heavy storms impacted the metro area. These images captured in the Rockdale and Bexley areas at around 1.30pm today. Media licensing available via @SevereWeatherAU #sydneyflooding #sydneyweather #sydneystorms pic.twitter.com/ntVBniEABY — Daniel Shaw (@DanielShawAU) February 9, 2023

Taken seconds after a cyclone formed outside the house, ripping tiles of all the flats across the road and dropping a chimney on a car next door. #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/yYvfbic1s0 — Andy Flemming (@andyflemming) February 9, 2023

car trapped in Sydney flooding on Bexley Road last night https://t.co/PgiSUVhGZg



Bexley Road flooding again right now, and rising fast. It's bucketing down #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/T3yktgr7y4 — Dave Earley (@earleyedition) February 9, 2023

The absolutely fucked storm in NSW also wreaked havoc on Sydney Airport — a place which, as we saw last year, struggles to function at the best of times.

Per 9News, zilcho Virgin Australia flights were able to depart between 12.30pm and 4pm.

Meanwhile, 13 flights which were meant to zoom into Sydney had to be diverted ‘cos the weather was so batshit.

“Due to ongoing storm activity around the airport, some services are unfortunately experiencing diversions and delays,” a Sydney Airport spokesperson told the publication.

“When there is lightning in the vicinity of the airport, for safety reasons, airline ground handlers cannot operate outside in aircraft parking bays and aprons.

“As a result, ramps to disembark passengers and baggage collection can be delayed.”

Stay safe (and dry) out there, mates. And don’t drive through floodwater!