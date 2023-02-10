Sydney is being warned to brace for even more cooked storm weather on Friday arvo and can we all just get a fkn break please?!

ICYMI, New South Wales was absolutely thrashed with bucketloads of rain and damaging winds Thursday afternoon and NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is warning that there could be even more coming.

Per The Sydney Morning Herald, more than 1300 calls were made to the NSW SES in 24 hours following Thursday’s shitstorm which resulted in landslides, people stuck in buildings and even this truly terrifying footage of a car being washed into the ocean.

The Central Coast saw more than 7000 residents lose power during the storm on Thursday arvo and 65 (!!!) flood rescues were made overnight and into early Friday morning.

The chaos is set to continue with Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jonathan How predicting the storms will continue and even result in possible hail damage. Seriously, hail — has Sydney not copped it enough?

The warning of large hailstones has been coupled with a warning for damaging winds and honestly, I don’t know what’s next.

Sydney, NSW impacted by major flooding after heavy storms impacted the metro area. These images captured in the Rockdale and Bexley areas at around 1.30pm today. Media licensing available via @SevereWeatherAU #sydneyflooding #sydneyweather #sydneystorms pic.twitter.com/ntVBniEABY — Daniel Shaw (@DanielShawAU) February 9, 2023

In some (slightly?) relieving news, there isn’t expected to be as much rain as there was on Thursday but the NSW SES is still urging residents to take precautions.

People are urged to move cars away from trees and power lines and secure or tie down any loose items. And please don’t drive through floodwater during this truly batshit weather.

In some actually good news though, things are expected to clear up in time for the weekend. Friday evening’s thunderstorms are meant to pass through Sydney and make way for sunny and dry conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

But with the way the weather has been these few days though, who can be sure?

Stay safe out there NSW! And move your cars!