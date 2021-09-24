If you’re a fully-vaxxed girlie, gay, or they in Sydney, then good news! The booze laws for a number of Sydney parks are temporarily lifting.

In the words of Laganja Estranja: come on Greater Sydney, let’s get picnicking!!!

That’s right fellow messy outdoor bitches, the New South Wales government has lifted the alcohol restrictions for a number of Sydney parks during daytime hours until Saturday, October 31st. They include:

Ballarat Park, Darling Island

Bicentennial Park, Sydney Olympic Park

Bligh & Barney Reserve, The Rocks

Cathy Freeman Park, Sydney Olympic Park

First Fleet Park, The Rocks

Jill Berry Lawn / ICC Lawn, Darling Harbour

Metcalfe Park, Darling Island

Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour

Waterfront Park, Pyrmont

Ballast Point Park, Birchgrove

Blaxland Riverside Park, Sydney Olympic Park

Cadi Park, Pyrmont

Dawes Point Reserve, The Rocks

Hickson Rd Reserve, The Rocks

MCA Lawn, The Rocks

Newington Armory, Sydney Olympic Park

Pyrmont Bay Park

Wentworth Common, Sydney Olympic Park

Drinking is also still allowed for parks where it already was legal, which includes Centennial Parklands, Parramatta Park, Royal Botanic Gardens, and Western Sydney Parklands.

Remember though, you can only visit parks that are within your LGA or 5km from your home. So, if you live in the Sydney CBD, Inner West, or Homebush area, get to your local park and on the bloody piss.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes said in a statement that the decision was a thank you to fully vaxxed Sydneysiders. A little treatsie for us fully-jabbed Gollumses, if you will.

“Vaccinated Sydneysiders have embraced the easing of restrictions and are out picnicking in record numbers across out parks and public spaces,” he said.

“After an incredibly tough winter, people who have followed COVID rules and received both jabs deserve to enjoy a beer or wine responsibly.”

Side note: you heard it here first. The government is letting us have a cheeky little slip of the Good Juice in the Good Space, as a treat.

“Our rangers told us that picnickers have been following the health advice and safely distancing,” Stokes continued.

“We only ask that rules continue to be followed, that everyone drinks responsibility and disposes of all rubbish and enjoys our beautiful public spaces.”

Anyway, if you excuse me, Spring is here and I am officially coming out as a messy drunk picnic bitch. Baskets of baguettes, brownies, and booze included.