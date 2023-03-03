Are you a part of the 120,000-odd people headed out to Sydney Olympic Park to see Harry Styles, the Backstreet Boys, Jay Chou or the Sydney Kings take on the NZ Breakers? Or are you planning on hitting up some of the last WorldPride parties in the city? Well, this one’s for you: Transport NSW has shared a bunch of handy tips for getting around this weekend among all the hordes of party people.

Getting around the city this weekend is going to be — in a word — a shitshow. Between hundreds of thousands of punters and their feather boas heading out west to see Mr Harry Styles to Oxford St being shut down for WorldPride street parties and the Sydney Harbour Bridge closing on Sunday morning for the Pride march, travel is going to be a finicky business.

Transport for NSW chief operations officer Howard Collins has stressed that people should plan their trips, no matter if they’re headed to one of the many shows or just into town to do the groceries. Your best bet? Just don’t even bother driving.

“We urge ticketholders to use public transport where possible, because heavy traffic is expected around venues and parking is limited – so, leave the car at home,” he said.

If you absolutely have to drive to one of the concerts out at Olympic Park, Transport NSW has recommended you arrive early and be prepared to wait in long queues at the end of the night. Punters are also encouraged to park at a train station nearby and do the rest of the trip on public transport because all car parks at Olympic Park are extremely sold out.

Those headed to Mr Styles and the three major WorldPride events actually have public transport fares included in their tickets, so all they have to do is show their wristbands or tickets when hopping on the train, bus or light rail home.

“For concert-goers, we’ll have plenty of frequent trains and major event buses running to and from Sydney Olympic Park,” Mr Collins said.

Good luck to everyone trying to move around in Sydney this weekend and if you don’t have anywhere to be, maybe just chill out at home.