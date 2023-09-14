A 29 Y.O. Man Is In Hospital After Being Shot In An ‘Ambush-Style Attack’ In Sydney’s West

A Sydney man is currently in a serious but stable condition after he was shot in what police have described as a “planned ambush”.

As per The Guardian, a 29-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and head on Wednesday night after police were called to a home in Blackett, located in western Sydney.

New South Wales Police Superintendent Steve Egginton claimed the incident was an “ambush-style attack”.

“A number of rounds were fired through the windscreen of a car that impacted the victim while he was seated in the car,” Egginton said, per the publication.

“You couldn’t look at it any other way in terms of him coming home and … that ambush-style of attack.

“It appears the offender may have had some knowledge of the movements of the victim prior to that.”

After the man was found, he was taken to Westmead Hospital, where he’ll undergo a number of operations before police speak with him.

Police reported that the man’s family, including children, were inside the home he was outside of when the “ambush” happened. They also claimed that there was only one gunman involved in the attack, alleging they escaped the scene by foot.

The victim is not known to police.

The Blackett shooting comes a day after police attended a shooting in Campsie, located in Sydney’s southwest.

According to a media release from NSW Police, authorities were called to a car park in Campsie on Tuesday, where they found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head and chest.

Moments later, police were called to a car fire in Kingsgrove. However, it is not known if the two incidents were connected. It is also not known if this shooting is linked to the recent shooting in Blackett.

Police have urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.