A 27 Y.O. Syd Real Estate Agent Has Been Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 3 Women At Open Homes

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape.

A top real estate agent in Sydney‘s south-west has been arrested for a string of sexual offenses against three women.



Omar Lababidi, 27, was arrested on August 30 for three counts of sexual intercourse without consent, one count of committing a sexual act with another without consent, and 11 counts of sexual touching without consent, per Daily Mail Australia.



Lababidi was a senior sales executive at Ray White Macarthur Group. The alleged offenses took place in different properties around the Macarthur region, and most occurred on Saturdays around the schedule for open homes.



Lababidi was granted bail a day after his arrest and ordered to pay $10,000 to secure his release. He’s expected to check into the Campbelltown Police Station three times a week and remain in the home he shares with his wife and young toddler. His bail conditions also state that he must not conduct open home viewings alone with female colleagues, per Property Noise.



Lababidi had featured in a lot of promotional material for Ray White, especially after being ranked as the fifth-best real estate agent in NSW in home sales, according to an article by The Daily Telegraph.

“I enjoy speaking with people and every day is different,” the senior sales executive told the publication.

“Seeing the smiles on the faces of first home buyers, it’s a different feeling.”



READ MORE 46 Y.O. Sydney Man Charged After Allegedly Filming Himself Raping Teenage Girl In Public Toilet

A spokesperson for Ray White Macarthur stated that Lababidi was immediately suspended from his position three months ago when the company found out about the allegations.



Lababidi is expected to appear in Campbelltown Local Court on October 25.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.