‘I’m Not Sorry’: Real Estate Agent Who Was Sacked For Mocking Renters On FB Defends Comments

A Queensland real estate agent who was given the boot after she was caught mocking tenants on Facebook has broken her silence.

Aimee Marsh was sacked from her agency, Ray White Aspen, after screenshots showed the real estate agent mocking tenants, calling them a “disgrace” and “irrelevant”.

In an interview with 7News, the former Ray White employee said was “not sorry” for her actions. Marsh claimed that she was “defending herself over attacks of her integrity” as a real estate agent.

She also said that these comments were originally on a post where she tried to congratulate “sellers achieving $85K more on their auction results”.

“I’m not sorry for what I said, I’m sorry that it offended people,” Marsh told the publication.

As per 7News, more comments made by Marsh have surfaced where she admitted she was critical of people who didn’t own homes.

“People like people who sugar-coat crap. I’ll happily tell someone to get a job, if they want to buy a home. How else do you expect to do it?” Marsh wrote.

“People who are in your situation only need to speak to a broker to get yourself out of said situation.

“There are so many different avenues and schemes for people these days.

“In a tough world, people need to learn to make sacrifices to get back on top. Not many people are willing to.”

Fucking yikes. Marsh’s comments reminded me of Kim Kardashian‘s icky advice to women in business.

In the notorious Facebook post, which contained a plethora of comments about tenants, an unnamed user labelled renters as “nobodies”. Marsh responded to the comment suggesting that they were jealous of her salary and position at Ray White.

“Probably earn $50K a year and envious of me. I pay twice their wage in tax or I probably pay their Centrelink wages,” she replied with two crying laughing emojis.

“Jealously is a curse, and money controls people and emotions lol,” she wrote.

Speaking to news.com.au, spokeswoman for Ray White Alex Tilbury revealed that Marsh was no longer working for the company and that her views “do not align with the values of [their] business”.

“We respect and value each and everyone within our community … We apologise to anyone who may have been offended as well as any members within our community if these views have offended.”

According to the publication, Marsh claimed she “lacked support” from Ray White when her Facebook was “overrun with trolls”.

“I’ve always been a transparent and direct person,” she told news.com.au.

“I don’t let people walk over me the way they used to. I think that comes through what you have been through. You develop a backbone.”

