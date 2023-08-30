46 Y.O. Sydney Man Charged After Allegedly Filming Himself Raping Teenage Girl In Public Toilet

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses the rape and assault of a minor.

A man has been charged after he allegedly filmed himself raping a 14 year-old-girl in a public toilet in southern Sydney.

The man, identified as Billy Henry Smith, 46, was arrested by NSW police at around 5pm on Monday.

It’s alleged that Smith lured the girl to a toilet block at Pole Depot Park in Penshurst between the hours of 7:30am and 08:30am. Police allege that Smith then sexually assaulted the girl in the toilets while filming the incident. The girl contacted police to report the alleged rape later that day.

Detectives attended the park shortly after, declaring a crime scene. Inquiries were then conducted into the alleged raping incident. Following the investigation, Smith was arrested at his home a short time later. According to reports, Smith lives close to the Pole Depot Park.

According to ABC News, while there was some contact online between the two, Smith wasn’t known to the girl.

Police have charged Smith with five offences. These include both producing child abuse material and aggravated sexual intercourse with a child more than 14 years and under 16 years old. Smith was formally refused bail after appearing at Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday. He will reappear in the Downing Centre Local Court on October 28.

Reports from 7NEWS state that Smith was on parole at the time of the assault after serving a jail sentence for a similar offence. He was also charged with breaching a prohibition order relating to the parole matter.

The local council issued a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald expressing deep upset regarding the incident.

“Georges River Council is a child safe organisation and is committed to putting children first,” it said in the statement.