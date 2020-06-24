CONTENT WARNING: The following article details sexual assault and rape.

Ageing porn star Ron Jeremy has been formally charged with several counts of rape and sexual assault by the Los Angeles County District Attorney, stemming from several alleged incidents spanning the past six years.

In a statement, the LA District Attorney’s confirmed Jeremy had been charged with three counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object, one count of forcible oral copulation, and one count of sexual battery. Those charges stem from four separate incidents with four different women spanning the period 2014 through 2019.

According to the statement, Jeremy – real name Ronald Jeremy Hyatt – is accused of allegedly forcibly raping a 24-year-old woman at a West Hollywood house in May of 2014. He is also accused of allegedly sexually assault two women – aged 33 and 46 respectively – on two separate occasions in 2017 at a bar in West Hollywood. Finally, Jeremy allegedly forcibly raped a 30-year-old woman at the same West Hollywood bar in July of 2019.

District Attorney officials declined to file charges stemming from another incident in 2016 due to insufficient evidence.

READ MORE Justin Bieber Denies He Sexually Assaulted A Woman In 2014 After Accusation Goes Viral

Jeremy has long been the subject of sexual misconduct allegations from a raft of women. A 2017 Rolling Stone article detailed accusations from more than a dozen women against the 63-year-old, which was published in the wake of a widely-circulated YouTube video detailing an array of additional misconduct allegations. At the time, Jeremy denied all accusations levelled against him, asserting they were all “pure lies or buyers remorse.”

Prosecutors have recommended that Jeremy’s bail be set at US$6.6million. If convicted, Jeremy is facing a possible jail sentence of 90 years to life.

The case remains open, and investigators are continuing their enquiries.