A Man Has Been Hospitalised After A Crane Collapsed On The Sydney Fish Markets Building Site

A crane has toppled over at a building site in the new Sydney Fish Market building site. A man in his 30s is currently receiving medical attention in hospital for injuries sustained to his back.

Per the Sydney Morning Herald, emergency services arrived on the site around midday on Thursday.

“It’s a pretty fluid situation at the moment,” a NSW Ambulance spokesman told the publication.

The building site, which is on Bridge Rd in Glebe, has been shut down for the remainder of the day pending an assessment by Safework NSW.

Local business owner Earl White spoke to news.com.au about the incident, during which he said he heard a “massive thump”.

According to a second witness the crane “sliced right through to the second level [of the mid-construction building] with the scaffolding”.

Traffic delays in the area are expected.

More to follow.

Header image: Nine. Supplied.