Syd’s Xmas Buses Are Back So Here’s A Festive Reminder You Can Track When The Next One’s Coming

It seems the Sydney Christmas buses are back in action. Well, well, well — or should that be ho, ho, ho?

A user in the r/Sydney Reddit thread posted some tinsel-laden pics of a Chrissy bus they’d seen and let me tell ya, it looks bloody lovely.

“Ah, the fabled Christmas bus,” one person commented.

The idea of the “fabled bus” makes me feel like if I see one in the wild, all my aches and ailments will disappear and I’ll be blessed forever.

Is this Sydney’s version of a cryptid? I can only hope so.

Another Redditor said they worked at one of the bus companies, and explained they have an annual bus competition with one bus for each of the six depots.

“These buses are usually decorated by the local school kids near each depot,” they said.

“We operate most of the Inner West routes so you should be able to catch one in the city.”

Aw!

READ MORE These Fancy Christmas Garlands Will Add Some Serious Festive Cheer To Your Sharehouse

I’ve only lived in Sydney for two years and I must admit, this is the first time I’ve ever seen a Christmas bus.

But they are, in fact, a regular occurrence. Transport NSW has been running a Chrissy bus competition since 2005. I will be putting in a request for at least one Christmas bus to be in charge of my commute next year. I can only imagine the thrill of seeing one in the wild.

As pointed out by 9Honey, you can actually suss when the next tinselled transport is coming on NextThere. It tracks the Chrissy buses so you can plan your route accordingly.

TripView does something similar, designating the buses with a couple of festive tree emojis.

I would simply love being the app programmer who is in charge of adding the Christmas buses. What a fkn treat.

I’m glad to see some of NSW’s festive cheer going right after the Port Macquarie Hastings Council put up a Christmas Tree so dismally decorated it had to be immediately decommissioned and replaced with an artificial tree. Alas.

Perhaps the original decorations could be used to bedazzle a gorgeous Port Macquarie bus instead.