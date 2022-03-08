Two people have died as Sydney residents continue to battle more rain, flooded roads and storm damage on Tuesday.

The bodies of a woman and man were found in a storm canal in Wentworthville on Tuesday, where emergency workers were looking for a missing mother and her son, according to SMH. The identities of the bodies have yet to be confirmed.

Thousands of residents in 12 suburbs across Sydney’s south-west were ordered to evacuate overnight because of overflowing rivers. Residents in the Georges River area, including parts of Chipping North, Milperra, Picnic Point and Warwick Farm, were told to leave and tens of thousands more were impacted by the weather.

The NSW State Emergency Service conducted 100 flood rescues in the 24 hours to 5am Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued strong wind and heavy rain warnings for the east coast on Tuesday that stretch from north of Newcastle to the Victorian border. The rain is expected to ease up on Wednesday.

This is the second east coast low pressure system in less than a week which has brought more dangerous road conditions and storm damage.

NSW Trains have also been placed onto a reduced schedule due to extreme weather and commuters have been warned to prepare for extra delays and cancellations.

Residents took to social media to post absolutely wild footage of the rain and storm damage on Monday night and Tuesday morning while making the treacherous commute to work.

Someone captured the moment the roof of a supermarket in Hurstville collapsed under the weight of pooling water.

Streets and roads flooded as rain continued to fall which literally lifted cars off the ground.

Again, we cannot stress this enough, if you can stay indoors please do.

