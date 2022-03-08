Two people have died as Sydney residents continue to battle more rain, flooded roads and storm damage on Tuesday.

The bodies of a woman and man were found in a storm canal in Wentworthville on Tuesday, where emergency workers were looking for a missing mother and her son, according to SMH. The identities of the bodies have yet to be confirmed.

Thousands of residents in 12 suburbs across Sydney’s south-west were ordered to evacuate overnight because of overflowing rivers. Residents in the Georges River area, including parts of Chipping North, Milperra, Picnic Point and Warwick Farm, were told to leave and tens of thousands more were impacted by the weather.

The NSW State Emergency Service conducted 100 flood rescues in the 24 hours to 5am Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued strong wind and heavy rain warnings for the east coast on Tuesday that stretch from north of Newcastle to the Victorian border. The rain is expected to ease up on Wednesday.

This is the second east coast low pressure system in less than a week which has brought more dangerous road conditions and storm damage.

NSW Trains have also been placed onto a reduced schedule due to extreme weather and commuters have been warned to prepare for extra delays and cancellations.

Due to severe weather conditions, significant delays and cancellations are expected on most Sydney Trains, NSW TrainLink Intercity and Regional trains services Trains run to a changed timetable and will take longer than normal to reach your destination pic.twitter.com/TdTCZYZXh0 — Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) March 7, 2022

Residents took to social media to post absolutely wild footage of the rain and storm damage on Monday night and Tuesday morning while making the treacherous commute to work.

For everyone complaining about Sydney trains not working when there’s “a little bit of rain”. This is the situation at Campbelltown at the moment. #nswfloods pic.twitter.com/tFcbR7fzyp — 💀 (@highway278) March 7, 2022

Someone captured the moment the roof of a supermarket in Hurstville collapsed under the weight of pooling water.

WILD STORMS: Heavy rain has caused the roof of a supermarket in #Hurstville to collapse. This comes after new evacuation orders were issued across Sydney overnight. #9News MORE: https://t.co/vB5n6kY9Jj pic.twitter.com/8wqJQeXuJ3 — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) March 7, 2022

Streets and roads flooded as rain continued to fall which literally lifted cars off the ground.

Western Sydney is now flooded

Almost 3 weeks of non stop heavy rain pic.twitter.com/v8hKQ5KUKm — @Georgebakhos1 (@GeorgeBakhos1) March 7, 2022

Again, we cannot stress this enough, if you can stay indoors please do.