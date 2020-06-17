Few of us would have woken up today expecting to see a full-on interstate chon over tourism before lunch, and yet that’s exactly what’s unfolded in the AM hours today. Following Victorian Premier Dan Andrews‘ comments regarding interstate tourism in South Australia opening back up, his counterpart Premier Stephen Marshall has come back at Victoria like Darren Jarman in the fourth quarter of the 1997 Granny.

Following on from South Australia’s midnight removal of quarantine requirements for travellers arriving from Western Australia, Northern Territory, and Tasmania but definitely not Victoria, Premier Andrews this morning stated “I don’t want to be offensive to South Australians, but why would you want to go there?”

In record time, South Australian Premier Stephen Marshall returned serve on Andrews, running straight at the Victorian with a full-on tourism ad explaining exactly why someone might want to go there.

@DanielAndrewsMP asked why anyone would want to go to South Australia. Well Dan, here's why ???? pic.twitter.com/JdhG4DwLKB — Steven Marshall, MP (@marshall_steven) June 17, 2020

Those familiar with the peculiar foibles of the common South Australian might be dismayed at the lack of Mall’s Balls, Bin Pigs, or FruChocs despite their respective statuses as numbers 1, 2, and 3 on the list of South Australian tourism icons. Still, that’s a hell of a return serve at what otherwise might have been written off as a throwaway line.

That said, there’s a fair chance Andrews may view this with some degree of nonchalance, given the video makes it seem like the entire state of South Australia is hanging its hat on “sleeping in a yurt” and “look, a seal.”

Still, anything to fire up the long-dormant footy State of Origin rivalry back up is a good thing. The Croweaters versus the Big V. It’s 1994 at Football Park all over again. Tony Modra up one end, Gary Ablett down the other. You fucken beauty.