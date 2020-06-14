Lockdown restrictions in Victoria continue to ease, with Premier Daniel Andrews announcing that residents will soon be able to go to the pub for some cheeky beers without ordering a meal.

In a statement released earlier today, Andrews announced that, from next Monday, pubs and clubs in the state will be allowed to host up to 50 seated patrons.

“There will be no requirement to purchase a meal with a meal with your drink,” he said, “however you’ll still need to give your contact details and table service restrictions will still apply.”

He also flagged a number of other rollbacks in Victoria, including easing of restrictions with respect to gyms, galleries, museums, sporting facilities and other venues.

Statement from the Premier on the further easing of restrictions: pic.twitter.com/UTYBMliP2f — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) June 14, 2020

The state’s Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton said that it’s important to maintain social distancing as venues reopen, telling reporters:

“As we open up the hospitality industry to greater numbers, we are still recommending the density quota to apply, we still want appropriate distancing between tables, we want people’s details to be recorded. So that if, and it may happen occasionally, if there is a case identified as having been to a restaurant or cafe, or elsewhere, pubs or clubs, we will be able to follow up those close contacts.”

In addition to today’s announcement from Victoria, NSW also flagged an easing of restrictions from July.