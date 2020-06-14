The NSW state government has announced a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, with capacity limits for pubs and restaurants to be lifted from next month, and clubs and festivals possibly returning as early as August.

From July 1, the capacity limit of 50 people at indoor venues such as cafes and restaurants is set to be scrapped. These venues will instead be able to operate based on the rule of “one person per four square metres”.

In addition to this, cultural and sporting venues with a capacity of up to 40,000 people will be allowed to operate at 25% of their normal capacity, potentially paving the way for concerts and sporting events to return with social distancing.

There may also be a glimmer of good news for the struggling nightlife and live music sectors in NSW, with Premier Gladys Berejiklian expected to announce the return of clubs, bars and music festivals from August.

The state government has indicated that restrictions on these things are likely to be lifted from August if the community transmission rate of COVID-19 remains low in the state.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said last week:

“The community has worked incredibly hard over the past few months which has allowed us to be where we are today. However we can’t let our guard down. People need to come forward for testing with the mildest of symptoms and practise good hand hygiene and social distancing.”

As of 8pm on Friday June 12, NSW had diagnosed four new cases of COVID-19 since the previous day, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 3119.