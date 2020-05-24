Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that a variety of restrictions will ease in Victoria from June 1, with the state to allow larger gatherings as well as holiday trips and “overnight stays” at private residences.

Earlier today, the Premier said that the rate of community transmissions of COVID-19 remains low in the state, while the rate of testing remains high, so the message to the public will shift from “stay home” to “stay safe”.

From June 1, people in Victoria will be allowed to have gatherings of up to 20 in their homes, and will also be able to stay overnight at private residences and tourist accommodation. Outdoor gatherings can also increase to 20.

“In good news for those itching to pitch their tent, this will also apply to camp grounds and caravan parks,” he said, adding that communal facilities like kitchens and bathrooms will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Up to 20 people – including the celebrant – will be allowed to attend weddings, and up to 50 will be allowed at funerals. Up to 20 will also be allowed to attend religious ceremonies, including those performing said ceremony.

While the state will slowly begin to reopen, those who can work from home are urged to continue doing so in order to keep the rate of community transmission.

Andrews said that the restrictions will be assessed again throughout the month, and further relaxed on June 22 if transmission rates stay low and testing rates remain high.

Swimming pools, galleries, museums, libraries and various beauty and personal care services will also be able to operate from June 1, with 20-person limits. You can see the premier’s full statement below,