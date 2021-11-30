Blessed Wednesday to you all because Splendour In The Grass has just dropped its full 2022 line-up and it is STACKED.

The North Byron Parklands will welcome us back from Friday 22 to Sunday 24 July 2022 after a long, long hiatus with almost 100 local AND international acts so dust off your gumboots.

Topping the internationals list are Tyler, The Creator, Gorillaz and The Strokes.

Kacey Musgraves, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Yungblud, Orville Peck, Tierra Whack and Liam Gallagher are also flying in and it FEELS GOOD.

Some of Australia’s best local acts are all congregating, including Baker Boy, Ruel, Cub Sport, Miiesha, Tim Minchin (!!!), Stella Donnelly, Methyl Ethyl, The Chats, Violent Soho, Mildlife and Genesis Owusu – off the back of bringing the house down at the ARIAs.

Here. It. Is.

Friday 22 July

Gorillaz, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, DMA’S, Kacey Musgraves, Dillon Francis, Yungblud, Ruel, Jungle, Orville Peck, Cub Sport, Soffi Tukker, Baker Boy, Hooligan Hefs, Confidence Man, Maxo Kream, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Miiesha, Sly Withers, Starcrawler, Fazerdaze, George Alice, 1300, triple j Unearthed winner, Secret Sounds New Music Present: Still Woozy, Joy Crookes, Wet Leg, Mako Road, renforshort, MAY-A, flowerkid, The Buoys

Plus Mix Up DJs Dena Amy, Luen, AYWY

Saturday 23 July

The Strokes, Glass Animals, Violent Soho, Tim Minchin, Jack Harlow, The Jungle Giants, Oliver Tree, Tom Misch, Ruby Fields, JPEGMAFIA, Methyl Ethel, Stella Donnelly, The Chats, Biig Piig, ChillinIT, Triple One, Pup, Tai Verdes, Hinds, Alice Ivy, Budjerah, Adrian Eagle, The Lazy Eyes, Astral People presents: Myd, Mildlife, Jarreau Vandal, Brame & Hamo, Banoffee, Moktar, Stevan, Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion, Pricie, Pink Matter, Memphis LK (DJ)

Plus Mix Up DJs: Jordan Brando, Honey Point, Carolina Gasolina

Sunday 24 July

Tyler, The Creator, Liam Gallagher, Duke Dumont (Live), Mura Masa, Amyl & The Sniffers, Aitch, G Flip, Grinspoon, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Julia Stone, Genesis Owusu, Surfaces, Holly Humberstone, Alex The Astronaut, Northeast Party House, Mo’Ju, The Snuts, Sycco, Dayglow, JK-47, King Stingray, Mickey Kojak, triple j Unearthed comp winner, Love Police present: Bad//Dreems, Shannon & The Clams, Babe Rainbow, Tom Cardy, Jeff The Brotherhood, The Soul Movers, Mylee Grace, Andy Golledge, Charlie Collins

Plus Mix Up DJs: Shantan Wantan Ichiban, AK Sports, Munasib

The 2022 festival comes after postponements and cancellations since the pandemic hit, including a failed Splendour In The City.

Presale tickets go up at 9am sharp AEDT on Monday 6 December through MOSHTIX.