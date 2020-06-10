Alert the group chat ASAP, Splendour In The Grass has officially nixed its postponed 2020 festival, announcing its teams will instead work towards an event in winter 2021.

The massive festival was postponed back in March at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, moving from its July dates to a spring weekender in October. Splendour In The Grass has now announced it’ll be shifting it’s 20th festival entirely to July 23, 24 and 25, 2021.

The festival’s team took to Instagram to make the announcement, confirming that after a lot of consideration and in the interest of fans, the festival will not go ahead this year as planned. They’re also looking to lock in artists planned for the 2020 festival as possible for the 2021 winter festival.

“We have been monitoring the situation closely for the past few months,” Splendour’s co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said in a statement.

“While Australia is now moving into the recovery phase, there is no timeline yet around the opening of international borders. As a result, and with our audience interests front and centre, we must announce the reschedule to 2021 now.”

Splendour has also confirmed that all tickets sold for the 2020 event will still be valid for next year’s festival, and if you’re unable to attend the new dates you will be able to get a refund through Moshtix.

Considering Splendour very much sold out this year, there will be a chance for those who missed out to grab “pre-loved” tickets for the 2021 fest in the official resale. Resale tickets are set to go on sale from 12pm on Monday June 15 for folks on the waitlist, and you can check out more info about that on the Splendour In The Grass website.