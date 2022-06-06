Well, well, well: Shakira, God bless her soul, hasn’t wasted any time surrounding herself with ~opportunities~ after splitting with FC Barcelona player and alleged cheater Gerard Piqué. It looks like she has her sights set on Hollywood’s hottest and honestly, get it sis!!

ICYMI, it was announced over the weekend that Shakira and her partner of 11 years have split. While they haven’t issued an official statement as to why, rumour has it Shakira allegedly caught Piqué cheating. Imagine cheating on Shakira, of all people. I simply cannot.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that immediately after the split, Shakira went ahead and followed a bunch of hot, very buff men on Instagram: with Henry Cavill and Chris Evans being first on the list. Oh, and Jason Mamoa was on there too. Honestly, get it mama!!

Add Jason Momoa to that list!😱👏 pic.twitter.com/sMLySBM1E1 — S. Plazola (@caffeinejunkie1) June 4, 2022

Chris Evans has since followed her back, but Jason Mamoa and Henry Cavill have not.

Regarding Cavill, this could be because he’s currently dating entertainment executive Natalie Viscuso, so he’s not on the market. But I’ll never forget *that* red carpet video where he thought he saw Shakira in the crowd and temporarily lost the ability to speak.

That man is into her, I don’t care what anyone says — but alas, this might be one of those right person wrong time kind of moments. I hope they at least become friends though! And if you don’t then again, watch that viral video. Clearly Shakira has, and now she’s shooting her hot.

🤣🤣 xq nunca había visto este vídeo del bello Henry Cavill viendo si era Shakira? ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/OG0QVaqZpT — Shakira-Barranquilla (España)🤖 (@sweetycary) May 21, 2022

Shakira and Piqué met soon after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, which blessed us with “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” , the FIFA tournament’s official song for the cup that year. Piqué appeared in the song, and the following year the two went public as a couple. They share two children, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 10.