In very shit news, pop star Shakira and FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué have confirmed they are calling their relationship quits. They were together for 11 years, which is approximately 10 years and 364 days longer than I’ve dated anyone. I joke. If I don’t laugh I’ll cry etc.

A statement released by Shakira’s rep over the weekend read: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira and Piqué met soon after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Shakira’s tune Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) was the FIFA tournament’s official song for the cup that year, which Piqué appeared in. The couple officially went public in 2011. They are parents to Sasha, 7, and Milan, 10.

Rumours had been circling around this one. Reports from Spanish media siad that Piqué was living by himself in the city after leaving the family’s home in Barcelona and that Shakira has allegedly caught him cheating. Fans are also convinced that Shakira dropped a few hints on the impending breakup in her new song Te Felicito (Congratulations).

READ MORE Shakira Charged With Evading $23 Million Back Taxes By Spanish Authorities

Translated from the Spanish lyrics, here’s some of what the song includes:

“For completing you I broke into pieces.”

“They warned me, but I did not pay attention.”

“Don’t tell me you’re sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie.”

Whether the rumours are true or not there’s no doubt this break up is sad. Every break up is sad. So here’s a video that might make you feel better.

This video always makes me feel better.

Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer. You can follow her on IG here.