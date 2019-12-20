Scott Morrison is flying back from Hawaii today, amid questions about why the bloody hell he jetted off there in the first place, when Australia is in the middle of an ongoing bushfire crisis.

Per SBS News reports, the PM’s family will remain in Hawaii, but he will cut his trip short, returning to Sydney at some point today. He also plans to visit the Rural Fire Service headquarters.

This visit could get a bit awkward, given his previous remarks rejecting calls for further help to rural fire services. I guess we’ll see how that plays out.

Several images of Scott Morrison have appeared on social media since he went on his Hawaiian jaunt, and none of them is exactly a good look for him.

One photo, reportedly taken Friday evening local time, shows him cooling his heels in a beachside bar, after he promised he would make his way back home.

“Looks like he’s in a real hurry,” the pic was captioned.

Earlier, another photo did the rounds showing the Prime Minister throwing shakas on the beach with another group of Aussie tourists, with an idyllic sunset behind him.

The Aussie woman who posted the pic captioned it:

“Not in my wildest dream did I ever imagine I would have the opportunity to share a few bevvies and chat about many things with the Prime Minister of Australia. Contrary to belief, he’s actually a bit of a legend.”

Not present in the picture: the smoky haze currently blanketing Sydney and now Melbourne as fires continue to rage across Australia.

Morrison said of his trip: “I deeply regret any offence caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bushfires by my taking leave with family at this time.”