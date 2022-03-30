Lock up your seven personalities girlies, there’s a new bad bitch in town. Scientists have discovered the worst personality type in existence and they’re calling it “dark empath”. If they want people to stop being evil out here they really need to stop giving these things cool names.

Per The Sun, the new study looked at 1,000 people to determine their personality traits.

Dark empathy is said to be the most “dangerous” of the personality types. It takes qualities from the three categories of empathy and fuses them with traits from the “dark triad”. Again I must stress that these names are far too cool for characteristics of concern.

The three categories of empathy that everyone falls into are the following:

Cognitive: Understanding someone’s feelings via your intellect.

Understanding someone’s feelings via your intellect. Affective: Feeling someone’s emotions as if they were your own.

Feeling someone’s emotions as if they were your own. Compassionate: A fusion of the two.

Sorry to break the news to you, but if you mix one or more of these with “dark triad” traits, you’re a dark empath. And no, you do not get a cool red lightsaber.

READ MORE TikTok Reckons Putting An Icepack On Yr Tiddies Will Help You Sleep Faster, And So Does Science

Dark traits are the following:

Machiavellianism: The innate compulsion to do whatever it takes for power.

The innate compulsion to do whatever it takes for power. Psychopathy: Manipulative behaviour and a lack of guilt and remorse.

Manipulative behaviour and a lack of guilt and remorse. Narcissism: Extreme self-involvement to the point of ignoring the needs of others.

And no, thinking you look hot all the time is not “dark triad” level narcissism. It’s just fact bb.

Basically this new study suggested that while there are three obvious “bad” traits, an individual can be a lot more villainous if they’re a dark empath.

“As expected, we found a traditional dark triad group with low scores in empathy (about 13 per cent of the sample),” wrote the authors of the study.

“However, a fourth group of people, the ‘dark empaths’, was clearly evident.

“Interestingly, this group scored higher on both cognitive and affective empathy than the ‘dark triad’ and ‘typical’ groups.

“This makes sense in a way, as to manipulate others for your own gain – or indeed enjoy the pain of others – you must have at least some capacity to understand them.”

Fucked up, but makes sense.

After all, what is scarier than someone who possesses genuine empathy and uses it to cause harm?

“A dark empath may actually be more dangerous than a more cold and unfeeling dark triad type because the so-called dark empath can draw you in closer — and do more harm as a result,” clinical psychologist Ramani Durvasula told PsychCentral.

“The closer you are to someone, the more you can hurt them.”

Time to look at myself in the mirror and wonder… am I the dark empath who will bring about the death of the universe?