2 Schoolies Got Booted From An Event In WA After Security Caught Them Bonking In The Open Air

Two year 12 leavers have been ejected from a Schoolies silent disco after they were caught doing some variation of ~the deed~ in plain sight. Another year, another batshit schoolies story. Oh boy…

The incident in question occurred in Dunsborough, Western Australia.

The coastal town is about 250km south of Perth and was playing host to a concert being jointly run by the WA Police and the WA State Government per news.com.au.

In a video that news outlets (including us) are refusing to re-post because of its graphic nature, two partygoers can be seen huddled up in the corner of the concert site, marked out by temporary fencing.

Volunteers and police soon arrived on the scene and ordered the pair to cease their activities in what must have been the most awkward convo ever.

Get a ROOM, puh LOISE.

Source: X (Twitter).

What has since become known as the “leavers corner incident” has quickly become a local cultural phenomenon online.

A TikTok filmed in the fabled corner titled, “where it all took place”, has already racked up over 700,000 views on the platform.

A similar “fence incident” video has already shot past 800,000 views in under 48 hours.

The most viral response came from two site volunteers who parodied their experience of having to be the adults in the room when the incident occurred.

Their melancholic upload has already been seen 1.5 million times and at this point, surely there isn’t a year 12 grad in the entire state of WA who doesn’t yet know about this.

The state’s premier, Roger Cook, better known as “the bloke who took over from Mark McGowan“, didn’t seem overly phased by the incident.

“These things happen from time to time at Leavers”, he told local publication The West Australian.

“The information I have is that people were trying to supervise those kids to make sure that they behaved themselves. They’ve done their exams. They’re ready to party. We understand that.

“I understand from time to time that people’s energies get a bit high. But we need to understand also that there is appropriate behaviour in these sorts of situations.”

They certainly do things differently over in WA.

Schoolies 2023 runs for three weeks until the 10th of December.

Let’s hope we don’t have another fence incident elsewhere in Australia during that time.