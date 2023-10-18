Sara Lee Announced It’s Up For Administration, And I Don’t Think I Can Go On Anymore Without Her

In a devastating blow to primary school teachers throwing class parties everywhere, Australia’s patron saint of dairy deliciousness, Sara Lee, has gone into voluntary administration. We lost a real one today fellas.

Sara Lee, the icons behind the Australian dietary staples such as the chocolate bavarian cake, have announced that it will be either selling or restructuring the company for the first time in the company’s 52 year history.

The appointed voluntary administrators to dictate the future of the dessert dynasty are Vaughan Strawbridge, Kathryn Evans and Joseph Hansell of FTI Consulting.

In a statement to the press, Strawbridge expressed his positive hopes for Sara Lee’s trajectory: “We expect a lot of interest in the business and will work with those parties and stakeholders to achieve an outcome as soon as possible to secure the ongoing business and provide clarity to its loyal and committed staff and customers.”

Voluntary administration means that Sara Lee have observed it is in financial trouble (big mood) and unable to pay its debts, so an external administrator will try and solve the company’s money troubles by selling off assets.

Unfortunately for my cravings and savings, the assets being sold off in question are NOT going to be any of the following:

Sara Lee’s French Vanilla Cheesecake

Sara Lee’s Strawberry Coulis Cheesecake

Sara Lee’s Chocolate Bavarian Cake

Sara Lee’s Golden Apple Crumble

Sara Lee’s Sticky Date Pudding

Sara Lee’s Custard Danish

Sara Lee’s Chocolate and Salted Caramel Semifreddo

Or any of Sara Lee’s variety of cakes; banana, chocolate, and carrot.

And before you can say that this article seems like an advertisement for Sara Lee’s products, I think it’s pretty clear they don’t have the money to afford paid sponsorships ATM.

After establishing their business in 1971 in Lisarow on NSW’s Central Coast, the company has become the backbone of our nation, and it would be a ‘yuge bloody blow to see them go.

The Sara Lee factory in Lisarow, which still employs approximately 200 staff members, will “continue operations while we secure the future of the business,” states Strawbridge.

Truly another devastating blow for sweet Australian cuisine, which is still reeling after the loss of Fantales, Starburst, and Barista Bros.

Praying my queen Sara makes it through this tough time.