Woolies Dropped A ‘Chewy Chocolate Caramel’ Recipe To Fill The Fantales Sized Hole In Your Heart

As Aussies across the country mourn the loss of an iconic treat, Fantales, the Fresh Food People have swept in and provided a sweet alternative that’ll surely fill that concrete caramel void in your soul.

ICYMI: earlier this week, Nestlé broke the hearts of a million Aussies after it announced it was discontinuing Fantales. The ooey gooey caramel-covered chocolate treat of our childhood.

In a public statement on the company’s website, Nestlé Oceania Confectionery General Manager Andrew Lawrey said, “We know our decision to stop making Fantales will be sad news for many people.” No shit!!!

READ MORE Aussies Are Divided Over Which Choccies Are Best After Favourites Nixed *Those* Classics

To combat the “sad news”, Woolworths have swiftly dropped a recipe on their website that could potentially satisfy a Fantales craving once they’re officially off the shelves.

The recipe, which is titled “Iconic Chewy Chocolate Caramel Lollies”, pays homage to the fallen Aussie treat.

“As we farewell Fantales – a classic movie-night favourite – we’ve created a speedy, family-friendly recipe inspired by the iconic Australian lolly,” Woolies wrote in the recipe.

Now, I’m no baker or professional chef, but the recipe is fairly simple. It only needs about six ingredients, and there are only five steps which seem quite easy.

The Fantales Woolies ingredients are as follows:

2 cups raw sugar

120g unsalted butter

1/2 cup glucose syrup

397g Woolworths sweetened condensed milk

200g milk chocolate melts

2 tbsp vegetable oil

All you gotta do is bake the caramel, chuck it in the fridge and then melt the chocolate with the vegetable oil. Once your homemade caramel is set, cut it up and dip the small pieces into the melted choccie. After some time in the fridge, Viola! Your own chewy Fantales. If you’re keen to try it out, you can read the full recipe here.

READ MORE The Fucked Things We’ve Done With Leftovers In The 12 Days After Christmas

According to Nestlé’s statement, production of Fantales will officially cease as early as next month. Lawrey mentioned the reason behind the sad news is because the sales of the treat haven’t been so sweet.

“Many of us grew up with Fantales and have fond memories of them. Despite the sense of nostalgia Fantales evoke, unfortunately people simply aren’t buying them as often as they used to,” he said.

Will the Woolies recipe taste the same? Probably not. Will they glue your teeth together as you try to swallow the treat? Probably.

But the real, hard question is: Will it give you the same nostalgia? Definitely not.

Fantales, you will be truly missed.