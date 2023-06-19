A Rugby Player Has Died From An On-Field Tackle, Becoming The Third Player To Die This Year

A rugby player has died in hospital days after being left in critical condition by a tackle.

The player (whose identity is remaining anonymous at his family’s request) was tackled during a game at Port Stephens. He was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle on Saturday.

The man played for Maitland’s Aberglasslyn Ants, a local rugby league football team.

“As the sun was setting over Mckeachies Oval yesterday afternoon, we remember you,” a memorial post on the team’s Facebook page read.

“As we lay to rest our #8 jerseys for the remainder of the season in your honour, we remember you as a friend, a brother, a father and simply one of the kindest souls in our club.

“At this stage, we will be protecting the identity of the player, whilst his family comes to terms with the enormity of this loss.”

The New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) also made a tribute via an official spokesperson.

“The NSWRL expresses its deepest sympathy to the family of the Aberglasslyn Ants player who sadly passed away on Sunday afternoon,” the statement read.

“The NSWRL will ensure his family, teammates and local rugby league community have the full support they need.

“We ask that the media respect the family’s privacy during this incredibly traumatic time.”

In May, a 17-year-old Castlemaine Magpies player lost their life after an on-field collision. Just a month earlier, 20-year-old South Australia footballer Antonio Loiacono passed away after he suffered a critical injury during the final quarter of a match.

North Melbourne AFL coach Alastair Clarkson said at the time that there have been considerations for changes to tackling rules, highlighting that the issue is an “enormous dilemma” for the game.

“It’s a difficult one for the game as they’ve got these issues around concussion that they obviously need to be very, very mindful of,” he told the Australian Associated Press.