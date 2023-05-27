A 17Y.O. Football Player Has Passed Away After He Collapsed During An AFL Match In Victoria

A 17-year-old football player has passed away during an under-18s AFL game in Kyneton, Victoria.

The Herald Sun reported that a 17-year-old Castlemaine Magpies player lost their life during an away game in the Bendigo league. It was also reported that the player was involved in an on-field collision prior to collapsing.

“Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a teenager in Kyneton on Saturday, May 27,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said, per the Herald Sun.

“Emergency services were called to reports of an unresponsive boy at a football field on Mollison Street, about 12.20pm.

“A 17-year-old boy from Castlemaine was taken to hospital where he later died.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined, but the matter is not being treated as suspicious.”

Castlemaine Football Netball Club has seen an influx of support after they announced that they would be opening up their socials rooms to make safe spaces for those who have been affected by the incident.

Under the post, surrounding football clubs, parents and other members of the community sent their condolences to the young footy player, the team and their family members.

Kyneton Football Netball Club wrote: “The Kyneton Football and Netball Club KFNC send our deepest condolences and sympathy to the player’s family, friends and all at the Castlemaine Football Netball Club during this very tragic time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

Another club, South Bendigo FNC, wrote: “The South Bendigo FNC extends our thoughts and deepest sympathy to all at the Castlemaine Football Netball Club, especially the family at this sad time.

“It is unfortunate times like this where our club and the entire Bendigo Football Netball League comes together and supports each other.”

Bendigo Football Netball League also posted an official statement to their website in regards to the incident.

(Source: Bendigo Football Netball League official website)

The tragedy comes a month after the death of 20-year-old South Australian footy player Antonio Loiacono, who passed away after he suffered a critical injury during the final quarter of a match.

An unnamed family member of Loiacono told The Advertiser that the footballer was “knocked out cold” by an on-field collision that caused Loiacono’s heart to stop for 30 minutes.

Before Loiacono’s death, multiple high-profile ex-AFL stars sued their former clubs and the Australian Football League over concussion injuries, including Gary Ablett SR and Liam Picken.

Our thoughts are with the Castlemania Football Netball Club and the footy player’s family during this difficult time.

Image Source: iStock / David F