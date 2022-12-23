CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged sexual assault.

UK singer Rex Orange County (real name Alexander O’Connor) has officially had all sexual assault charges against him dropped.

He revealed the charges were dropped in a statement posted to all socials. O’Connor was originally charged with six counts of touching a woman without consent.

“Today, all charges against me have been dropped. The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial,” he wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

“I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing.

“I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind.”

“I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back and bottom,” he wrote.

“That led to six charges of sexual assault.”

“The only evidence against me was the individual’s account. However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events,” he continued.

“Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me.

“It’s been a difficult time for everyone involved and I’d like to thank the people who have helped me through it as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support.”

O’Connor was initially expected to appear back in court for trial on January 3 next year, which will no longer take place.

In July he cancelled his Australian Rex Orange County tour dates due to “unforeseen personal circumstances”. He told his fans that he will have to “spend some time at home this year” and will not be able to finish the tour.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.