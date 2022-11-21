CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape, sexual harassment, racism and discrimination.

A “raw and confronting” report has found a toxic culture of sexism, racism and misogyny within the Queensland police force has inhibited officers’ response to domestic and family violence.

For five months, the Commission of Inquiry into Queensland Police Service (QPS) Responses to Domestic and Family Violence has heard evidence of racism, misogyny and policewomen allegedly being raped and sexually assaulted by colleagues, per the Brisbane Times.

The inquiry heard of a QPS officer threatening rape and non-consensually touching people on multiple occasions, and another who threatened to punch his female boss in the “cunt”, according to the Courier Mail.

A document compiled by female QPS officers in 2017 and 2018 was also read to the inquiry. Within the dossier, one woman said she had been raped and knew of five other women who had been sexually assaulted the same way.

She also said she’d been called a “slut” and a “lesbian”, was asked to pull up her shirt for a “tit inspection”, had been non-consensually touched on the bottom and other people had put their hands down her front.

READ MORE Queensland Police Has Apologised After It Posted & Swiftly Deleted A Fkd Comment About Rape

Judge Deborah Richards handed down the damning report from the inquiry on Monday. She said the commission found there was “ample evidence that there were cultural issues within the Queensland Police Service which inhibit the policing of domestic and family violence”, per the ABC.

“There is evidence that there is a lack of understanding of the dynamics of, and power imbalance within, domestically violent relationships,” she said.

“There is evidence that there is significant under-resourcing which leads to reactive and at times short-lived reform and, in the frontline, confusion over expectations of performance.

“Despite the initial protestations … the commission has found clear evidence of a culture where attitudes of misogyny, sexism and racism are allowed to be expressed, and at times acted upon, largely unchecked.

“Where complaints in relation to such treatment are brushed aside or dealt with in the most minor of ways and those who complain are the ones who are shunned and punished.

“It is hardly surprising that these attitudes are reflected then in the way that those police who hold them respond to victim-survivors.

“It is a failure of the leadership of the organisation that this situation has been allowed to continue over many years unchecked.”

READ MORE QLD Prison Officers Allegedly Called For Violence Against 'Maggot' Inmates In Many Fkd FB Posts

As reported by the ABC, some of the findings included:

QPS officers were unable to adequately respond to domestic and family violence as negative attitudes towards women were rife within the service

Sexist, racist and misogynistic conduct is a “significant problem” within the QPS and it isn’t sufficiently dealt with

The QPS “failed” to meet its human rights obligations for people who complained about the conduct and had suffered as a result of it

Racist attitudes within the QPS meant First Nations employees, staff from other cultural backgrounds and members of the community were discriminated against

The QPS was not a culturally-safe workplace for First Nations employees, which the service had a duty to provide

Despite describing the report as “raw and confronting”, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she still supported Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

“To bring about the reforms and cultural change needs a strong woman, and that strong woman is Katarina Carroll,” the Premier said, per the Courier Mail.

“This is going to be confronting and it’s going to take every ounce of her strength to bring about this reform and I’m confident she is the right person to do it.