CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

Queensland Police was appears to have deleted or edited a poorly-phrased Facebook post after people online pointed out the very messed up language it used.

Another day, another misogyny scandal involving Queensland Police. Shocking.

This time the scandal in question happened on Facebook, after police media released CCTV footage of a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman while she was walking along a footpath.

Police are searching for the man to assist in enquiries about the crime — but in a screenshot doing the rounds on Facebook, Queensland police referred to the random attack as an “unprovoked sexual assault”.

Now wait a minute — wtf is an “unprovoked” sexual assault? Aren’t all sexual assaults “unprovoked”, by virtue of the fact the victim in question obviously did not want to be attacked?

The use of this word implies there’s a type of sexual assault that is provoked — which sounds a lot like victim-blaming to me.

Obviously people in the Facebook posts’ comments were quick to point out how gross the use of “unprovoked” was in this context.

“Can QPS tell me what provoked sexual assault is?” one commenter wrote.

“Are you saying other sexual assaults occur due to the victims ‘provoking’ sexual violence???” wrote another.

“I’m disgusted they even had that headline in the first place,” wrote a third.

Queensland Police has since appeared to either have edited or deleted the post — either way, the word “unprovoked” is gone.

There are 11 comments less on the post now then there were in a screenshot from two hours ago. From the ones that remain, the majority defend QPS. If the post was deleted and reposted, this makes sense. But if it was edited, then the lack of comments is suss AF.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Queensland Police for comment.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.