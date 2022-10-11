CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged sexual assault.

UK singer Rex Orange County (real name Alexander O’Connor) has been charged with six counts of sexual assault.

It’s alleged the 24-year-old singer assaulted the accuser six times across the span of 48 hours: twice in London’s West End on the first day and four times the next day, three times in his home and once in a taxi.

“Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” a representative for Rex Orange County wrote in an official statement.

“He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

O’Connor appeared in court on October 10 and pleaded not guilty to all six charges.

Earlier this year he cancelled his Australian tour dates due to “unforeseen personal circumstances”. He told his fans that he will have to “spend some time at home this year” and will not be able to finish the tour.

O’Connor is expected to appear back in court for trial on January 3 next year.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.