The trial of Bruce Lehrmann, the man charged with the rape of Brittany Higgins in 2019, has been dropped because of new concerns for the impact on Higgins’ mental health.
The ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold used his prosecutorial discretion to announce on Friday morning that the charges against Lehrmann would be dropped and a second trial would not proceed.
Drumgold said he had no choice but to decline to proceed with a retrial.
He concluded by saying he had never seen such personal attacks levelled at a complainant in his career.
This comes after entire jury in the original trial was discharged after outside material not heard by the court was found in the jury room, which meant the trial would have to begin all over again with a new jury.
The ACT Supreme Court heard on October 27 one juror conducted their own research outside the courtroom, which isn’t allowed under their oath, and brought in a research paper on sexual assault.
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said she had no choice but to discharge all 12 jurors. A retrial was previously set for February 2023.
The first trial was aborted at the conclusion of a weeks-long trial. The jury had been deliberating since October 19 and had told the court last week they were “unable to reach a unanimous verdict”, but McCallum told them to keep trying.
Bruce Lehrmann pleaded not guilty to raping Brittany Higgins on March 23, 2019 in parliament house.
Help is available.
If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.
If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.
Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.
