Clive Palmer finally got someone in Parliament and of course they are just as fkn weird as he is. Impeccable branding, I guess?

Senator Ralph Babet of the United Australia Party has been elected to Victoria’s Senate. Who is this man, you wonder? Good question, considering his social media is some of the most unhinged shit I have ever seen.

The former Melbourne real estate agent wants the world to know he isn’t a senator because he wants to be.

He described the noble cause of sitting on his ass while cashing in $200,000 as a “sacrifice”. He simply has to for “our country” apparently. Aren’t we so lucky!

The sacrifices we’ve made to be here are massive. Financially. Socially. Mentally. We’re not doing this because we want to but because we have to. Our country needs us. Public service has no tangible reward, history and doing what is right is the only reward. #history pic.twitter.com/H8pm4OgPXe — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) June 22, 2022

Babet is also anti-government bureaucracy, but not in the cool way. It’s more like the “vaccine mandates are modern-day segregation” way.

“The people have demanded an end to segregation, an end to mandates and an end to the ever growing power and authoritarianism of the Government,” is a direct quote from his candidacy page.

Sometimes I drink champagne. But I never drink the Kool-Aid.



We must reduce the size and power of not only the Government but the bureaucracy which surrounds it.



I believe in limited Government & free market principles.#koolaid #freethinker #nocultshere #biggovernmentsucks pic.twitter.com/wN1xNKlupD — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) June 23, 2022

Does he not look like a bot-made image depicting key terms “sentient” “smiling” and “thumb”?

Senator Babet also wants us to know that $200,000 he is now being paid to demonise vaccine mandates is actually way lower than he, our selfless king, deserves.

Senator Babet is already complaining about his $200k base salary – it’s not enough for the “amount of suffering [he] will endure” as senator 😂 pic.twitter.com/syqTwWkL7c — Vaxatious Litigant 💉 (@ExposingNV) June 23, 2022

“This is a sacrifice I am taking to serve my country,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a paycut.

“If you think 200k for the amount of work I will have to do and the amount of suffering I will ensure is a good deal then you’re wrong.

“I’d be happier running my business.”

Someone tell this man he very much can leave the Senate and continue running his business. It’s okay! You can quit. We’ll be fine, I promise.

But a quitter he is not, because Babet is also a grindbro?

“If you don’t have haters, you’re not working hard enough!” he wrote on Twitter. I, a journalist who covered vaccines during this pandemic, am flattered I guess? Thanks for noticing my hard work king!

our first grindset politician… love to see it pic.twitter.com/3SPzmCJkDQ — cammyboo AO (@cameronwilson) June 23, 2022

Babet continues his grind core aesthetic in other tweets about working hard and never giving up, etc. Complete with “thankful” and “strong” emojis. Is this Instagram circa 2015?

Never give up. Balloon payments are the problems of tomorrow, not today. Live in the moment. — Parko (@Parko23) June 24, 2022

doing some research on the new United Australia Party senator, Ralph Babet pic.twitter.com/tNiY9WZFfq — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) June 20, 2022

At this point we’re really letting anyone in here, huh?

Congratulations Ralph Babet on his election as senator for Clive Palmer's United Australia Party. I'm sure it will be a long, successful partnership. pic.twitter.com/F5udLAH2iI — Mark Humphries (@markhumphries) June 20, 2022

On the bright side, something tells me we won’t have to worry about Ralph Babet for too long.