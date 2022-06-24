Clive Palmer finally got someone in Parliament and of course they are just as fkn weird as he is. Impeccable branding, I guess?

Senator Ralph Babet of the United Australia Party has been elected to Victoria’s Senate. Who is this man, you wonder? Good question, considering his social media is some of the most unhinged shit I have ever seen.

The former Melbourne real estate agent wants the world to know he isn’t a senator because he wants to be.

He described the noble cause of sitting on his ass while cashing in $200,000 as a “sacrifice”. He simply has to for “our country” apparently. Aren’t we so lucky!

Babet is also anti-government bureaucracy, but not in the cool way. It’s more like the “vaccine mandates are modern-day segregation” way.

“The people have demanded an end to segregation, an end to mandates and an end to the ever growing power and authoritarianism of the Government,” is a direct quote from his candidacy page.

Does he not look like a bot-made image depicting key terms “sentient” “smiling” and “thumb”?

Senator Babet also wants us to know that $200,000 he is now being paid to demonise vaccine mandates is actually way lower than he, our selfless king, deserves.

“This is a sacrifice I am taking to serve my country,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a paycut.

“If you think 200k for the amount of work I will have to do and the amount of suffering I will ensure is a good deal then you’re wrong.

“I’d be happier running my business.”

Someone tell this man he very much can leave the Senate and continue running his business. It’s okay! You can quit. We’ll be fine, I promise.

But a quitter he is not, because Babet is also a grindbro?

“If you don’t have haters, you’re not working hard enough!” he wrote on Twitter. I, a journalist who covered vaccines during this pandemic, am flattered I guess? Thanks for noticing my hard work king!

Babet continues his grind core aesthetic in other tweets about working hard and never giving up, etc. Complete with “thankful” and “strong” emojis. Is this Instagram circa 2015?

At this point we’re really letting anyone in here, huh?

On the bright side, something tells me we won’t have to worry about Ralph Babet for too long.

