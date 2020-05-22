Hey Queensland, it’s time to stack on those layers, turn up the heater and pour that scorching tea, ’cause your weekend’s about to get pretty damn chilly.

The Sunshine State can expect a major cold front coming in from tomorrow, which is expected to see temps plummet 12 degrees below average.

“It could see cooler daytime maximum temperatures up to 10 to 12 degrees below average across large parts of the state,” meteorologist Shane Kennedy said, according to 9 News. “It is quite an unusual set-up for this time of year.”

While Brisbane is expected to see a top of 16°C tomorrow and Cairns is tipped to peak at 21°C, Rockhampton is bracing themselves for a dick-shrivelling 13°C maximum. Long story short, it’s going to be unusually frosty and, if you’re going to head outside in your Havaianas, you might want to think again.

Woolly weather time for #Qld including: max temps 10-12C below average thru interior & Central Coast, Darling Downs & Granite Belt Sheep Graziers Alert current, Atherton Tablelands frost risk from Saturday & cattle to feel chill in north. #QLDweather: https://t.co/PQqF1AbYnL ????️ pic.twitter.com/7NaQZzaYHT — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) May 21, 2020

“Many locations about the east and northeast coast are likely to approach and possibly break their May records,” meteorologist Lauren Pattie said.

Yikes. For more detailed info on Queensland’s imminent cold front this weekend, head on over to Bureau of Meteorology’s site here.